15 ‘American Kenpo Karate’ students promoted after belt test

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Ten students of ages 4-6 in the tiny tigers programme of Kenpo Karate, a comprehensive self defense system, have been promoted to yellow belt and 5 students ages 8-13 in the junior tigers programme were promoted to orange, purple and blue belts.

This was stated by Sensei Bilal Malik who is a self-defence expert and child development specialist teaching American Kenpo Karate and focusing on bully awareness and discipline through martial arts.

He told that White Tiger Kenpo Karate Islamabad is the only Kenpo School in Pakistan. Being promoted consists of proper focus, respect, self-discipline, confidence, and execution of martial arts basics like blocks, kicks, and self-defence techniques.