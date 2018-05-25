14th World Islamic Economic Forum postponed

Observer Report

Astana

The World Islamic Economic Forum (WEIF), which was set to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan on 4 July 2018, has been “postponed” according to a mutual statement from Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and WIEF. The agreement was amicable, it said.

AIFC is planning to host its own Islamic finance event on the same date, the Astana Islamic Economy Forum, which will be held in conjunction with the grand opening of AIFC during ‘Astana Finance Days’, a three day event from 3-5 July.

The WIEF Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation based in Kuala Lumpur, organises the annual World Islamic Economic Forum.

The WIEF has previously held forums in Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Kuwait, Pakistan, the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates and aims to bring together Muslim and non-Muslim communities through the common language of business.