14th edition of China South Asia Business in June 2019

Observer Report

Beijing

It was resolved during a meeting in Beijing, China, wherein leadership of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SAARC CCI) and CCPIT (China Council for Promotion of International Trade), agreed to jointly organize 14th China South Asia Business Forum in Kunming, China on June 12, 2019. The leadership also agreed to give Chair of 14th edition China South Asia Business Forum (CSABF) to Sri Lanka.

Ruwan Edirisinghe, President SAARC CCI, Chaired the meeting and applauded the foreign policies of the Chinese Government towards South Asian countries. SAARC CCI Vice Presidents, Chandi Raj Dhakal, (Nepal) and Dr. Rohita Silva (Sri Lanka), Executive Members, Zubair Ahmed Malik (Pakistan) and Mr. Keerthi Gunawardana (Sri Lanka), SCWEC Vice Chair, Ms. Shaira Saleem (Maldives), Director General Indian Chamber, Dr. Rajeev Singh represented their respective countries in the meetings. Ms. Hina Saeed, Secretary General, SAARC CCI and Mr. Zulfiqar Butt, Deputy Secretary General, were also present to facilitate the proceedings.

The objective of the meeting was to seek valuable input from members for a meaningful and productive 14th CSABF. The meeting aimed to foster economic and trade cooperation between China and South Asian countries through this forum. The meeting focused on the forum theme, invitees, boosting cooperation mechanism for CSABF 2019 and development of online portal to boost b2b meetings between SAARC and Chinese enterprises.

Liu, Chairman CCPIT, also expressed his desire for Chinese investment in Industrial Parks of each member country for pilot projects. SAARC CCI welcomes this idea and requests CCPIT to come up with potential investors (FDI) for each member country and SAARC CCI will facilitate those investments in industrial parks in member countries.

