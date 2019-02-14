14th Cholistan Desert Rally starts

Bahawalpur

The 14th Cholistan Desert Rally started here on Thursday at Derawar, some 100 kilometers from here. The registration and technical examination of vehicles were completed today.

The medical examination of drivers and navigators was also conducted. Numbers were allocated to vehicles and drivers. According to Managing Director Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Ahmar Malik, the qualifying round comprising three kilometers track has also been completed. The first phase of Prepared category vehicles comprising 220 kilometers.—APP

