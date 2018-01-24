149 heifers distributed

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Livestock Department Punjab under Poverty Alleviation Program had distributed 149 heifers (buff & cow) among poor & deserving widows of rural areas of Chakwal District on Tuesday.

The ceremony was performed in Municipal Stadium Chakwal which was attended by the Senior Officers of Livestock Department, progressive formers, local body representatives, notables and field staff members.

Addressing the ceremony Ch. Sultan Haider MPA termed Poverty Alleviation Scheme very useful for promotion of livestock.

He admired the valuable contributions of Livestock and Dairy Development Department for provision of medical treatment facilities for the livestock farmers. Sardar Zulfqar Ali Khan MPA also spoke on the occasion and said that Punjab Government has extended relief to the livestock farmers by introducing various schemes to promote livestock farming.