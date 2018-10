MULTAN : Police recovered 149 alcohol during a raid on the secret tip of information in Multan.

According to the information, personnel of Qutubpur Police Station have initiated grand action against the drug dealers on the secret tip of information and recovered alcohol bottles. Police Spokesperson said they have arrested most wanted wine dealer, namely Muhammad Asghar Chitta.

Police have started the investigation, while also registered a case against culprits, Police sources.

Share on: WhatsApp