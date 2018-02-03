148,000 new cases of cancer being registered every year

Pakistan with about 148,000 new cases of cancer annually can benefit from new research into the molecular structure and genetic make-up of tumors paving way for more targeted cancer treatment, said experts attending the 3rd Annual Surgical Meeting Surgical Oncology – Evidence and Practice at Aga Khan University here Friday.

The conference organized in line with global efforts to achieve targets under goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals, aims at ensuring healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Target 3.4.1 of the goal calls for special efforts to reduce deaths caused by cancer till 2030, said Prof. Dr. Masood Umer, chair of the conference.

He observed that bringing together experts from around the world promotes the sharing of advances in the field of oncology and boost chances of detecting the disease in early stages and deliver more effective treatment for cancer patients across the country.

The 3rd Annual Surgical Meeting was organized in collaboration with the European Society of Surgical Oncology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the International Journal of Surgery.

Speakers were of unanimous opinion that molecular analysis of brain tissue is revealing the distinctive “signature” of tumors that are otherwise of a similar type and stage.

It was noted with satisfaction that a partnership between Pakistani and Canadian researchers is resulting in the transfer of knowledge and skills stemming from this novel research.

Faculty from Aga Khan University were said be to currently working with researchers on the tumor boards of the Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, Canada, to explore how these molecular insights can enhance the treatment of complicated cases of brain cancer.

“Insights from molecular biology are helping oncologist select the most suitable course of cancer treatment and more accurately predict the response to targeted therapy,” mentioned Dr Shahzad Shamim, an associate professor at AKU’s department of surgery.

This, he said will ensure optimal treatment for each tumor and a longer, better quality of life for each patient..— APP

