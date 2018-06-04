148 students apply for Science Festival

Around 148 students had applied for participating in the London International Youth Science Forum-2018 to be held from July 25 to August 8 at Imperial College, London UK.

According to criteria, regular students having date of birth between January 23 1995, to February 6, 2001 and completed their HSSC/equivalent education with 1st Division were eligible to apply. Against the advertisement for the above said forum, 148 students applied, an official of Pakistan Science Foundation informed APP.

She said last date for receipt of application was March, 19, and till that date they have received 70 applications from Punjab, 30 from Sindh, 27 from Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, nine from Balochistan, six from federal capital, five from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one from Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP

