1466 forest offence cases disposed off

Rawalpindi

Forests Department Punjab, Rawalpindi North Circle taking drastic action against forest offenders disposed off 1466 forest offence cases during current financial year (July 2017 to May 2018) while realizing compensation from forest offenders amounting to Rs 127,47,787 under Section 68 of Forest Act.Conservator of Forests, Rawalpindi North Circle Ather Shah Khagga informed APP that the Punjab Forest Department,

Rawalpindi North circle comprising 280,220 acres of state forest and 789 km of linear plantation is working in the state area regarding scientific management, protection and promotion of the state forests within the provisions of the Punjab Forest Act, 1927 (Amended up to 2016).

He said, however, due to efficient and effective performance, the forest damage in Rawalpindi North Circle is controlled to maximum level comparing with whole Punjab.

He said, the field staff comprising of Forest Guards and Foresters under the supervision of concerned Sub-Divisional Forest Officers and Range Forest Officers are vigilantly performing their duties round the clock. Although, Forest field staff is neither armed nor they have been provided patrolling facilities, even then they deliver the best to their capabilities to save open state treasure in the form of precious trees.—APP