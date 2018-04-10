145 new locomotives inducted in Pakistan Railways: Senate told

ISLAMABAD :State Minister for Interior Muhammad Talal Chaudhary on Tuesday apprised the Senate that around145 new locomotives have been inducted to Pakistan Railways fleet since 2014. Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said Pakistan Railways owned 468locomotives and 1820 coaches (bogies). Out of 468 total locomotives, 136 werenon-functional, he added. Giving the breakup of new locomotives, the minister said 27 HGMU-30, 29 ZCU-20, 34ZCU/ZCUP-30 and 55 GEU-40 locomotives were inducted during the said period. Similarly,he said some 563 coaches out of 1820 were non-functional.

Orignally published by APP