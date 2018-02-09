144 nomination forms submitted against 52 seats

Senate elections

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The election commission has completed the process of receiving nomination papers from the four provinces for Senate elections.

The ECP has received thirty four nomination papers from Punjab, one from Islamabad, thirty four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, twenty eight from Balochistan and forty seven from Sindh.

Nominations papers for the two seats of federal capital can be filed by Saturday while that for FATA by Tuesday next.

According to the ECP schedule for the Senate election for provinces, the list of candidates will be published on Feb 9 while the last date for the scrutiny of nomination papers has been fixed for Feb 12.

Feb 15 is the last date for filing appeals against the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers, which will be disposed of by Feb 17.

A revised list of the candidates will be published on Feb 18 whereas Feb 19 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

According to the ECP schedule for the election on the capital’s two Senate seats, the nomination papers can be submitted by February 10 while their scrutiny will be conducted on February 13.

Appeals against the returning officer’s decision can be filed until February 16 after which a final list of candidates will be published. The schedule for Islamabad was issued separately as the matter was delayed owing to some legal hurdles.

February 12 is the last date for filing nomination papers for the four Senate seats from FATA. The schedule for the tribal areas was also issued after a delay as the Elections Act 2017 had not been extended to the tribal areas by the president. A list of final candidates will be published on Feb 13 whereas scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by the returning officer on Feb 15.

Meanwhile, appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers will be heard on Feb 17, the decisions on the appeals will be announced on Feb 20 while Feb 21 will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidature. A total of 52 senators are set to retire on March 11 this year.

According to the ECP, four senators will be elected on general seats from FATA, 11 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan each, and 12 each from Sindh and Punjab — including seven on general seats, two on technocrats’ seats, two on women’s seats and one on a minorities’ seat.

Islamabad will elect two senators one on general the other on and technocrat seats.