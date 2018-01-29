Multan

The Livestock Breeding Service Authority (LBSA) lodged 143 FIRs against breeding services providers against violation of the breeding act. According to official sources, additional directors and deputy directors had been given authorities to check working breeding services providers in their respective districts. The breeding inspectors used to check different facilities, samples and also seal substandard semens.

The Breeding Authority registered 6,474 artificial insemination technicians (AIT) in the province for providing standard services. Similarly, the authority is also monitoring the AITs so that no one should dare to damage breeding animals. The livestock sources informed that 20 FIRs were registered in Rahim Yar Khan, 12 each in Okara and Bahawalnagar, 11 in Nankana Sahib, 10 in Muzaffargarh, seven each in Khanewal and Vehari, six in Sahiwal, five each in DG Khan and Mianwali. However, FIRs were also registered in some other districts.

Pakistan is fortunate to be the home of some of the finest breeds of the livestock as compared with other regional countries. There are two buffalo breeds, including Kundi and Nili Ravi, and eight discrete breeds of cattle. Similarly, there are 28 breeds of sheep and more than 20 breeds of goats recognized in the country. Sahiwal cow is considered as the best breed in Pakistan and globally, it remained a champion in All India Cattle Show from 1939-1941 with a peak yield of 25.4 liters milk at that time. The sources informed despite having great potential of the livestock sector for national growth and poverty alleviation.—APP