140th birthday of Allama Iqbal observed

Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Zahid Latif Malik on Tuesday has said that the ‘Poet of the East’ Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the greatest Muslim thinker and philosopher who had played the key role in the creation of Pakistan. He said this while addressing the 140th birthday ceremony of Allama Iqbal at his birth place, the historic ‘Iqbal Manzil’ in muhallah Kashmirian.

The SCCI President further added that the Allama Iqbal had infused life and momentum in the millions of the Muslim of India, enslaved and dulled in their own homeland by the occupying British and presented the historic proposal to divide India in order to create Pakistan. He termed that Allama Iqbal’s philosophy could lead Pakistan out of current problems and towards the new milestones of peace, progress and prosperity. the vice president SCCI Khawaja Abid, Muhammad Ejaz Chaudhry, Waqas Akram Awan, Muhammad Ibrahim, Amir Hameed Bhatti.