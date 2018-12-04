14000 mobile phones snatched in Karachi this year so far, Murad told

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was informed on Tuesday that six targeted killing incidents occurred in Karachi in the ongoing year.

Chairing the meeting to review law and order situation in the wake of car explosion in city’s Defence area, the provincial chief executive was informed that a stolen vehicle was used for IED explosion near Khadda Market.

During the briefing, Shah was informed by officials that 14,051 mobile snatching incidents occurred in Karachi this year, while in 2017, 16739 such cases were reported to police and in 2012 the number of cell-phone snatching incidents stood at 12,187.The CM Sindh was told that Karachi saw 575 incidents of targeted killing in 2013, while in contrast, six such incidents were reported in the city so far this year.

In 2013, as many as 173 incidents of abduction for ransom were reported while this year 75 kidnapping incidents occurred.

As many as 1882 motorbikes were snatched this year so far, while according to CPLC stats, 5118 such incidents were reported from across the city in 2013.

Chief minister Sindh directed the inspector general of police to ensure installation of trackers in motorbikes to detect culprits involved in the crime.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in an important meeting in September had said coordination among Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies at every level was essential to curb street crimes in Karachi.

The reason behind increasing crimes in Karachi was underclass of 0.25 million Bangladeshi and Afghan immigrants, the PM had said.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Corp Commander Lt. Gen. Hamayun Aziz, Chief Secretary Sindh Azam Sulaiman Khan, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sualeh Farooqi, Director General Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed, IG Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Secretary Home Abdul Qadir Qazi and senior officers.

The meeting was informed that overall 90 percent reduction occurred in the rate of heinous crimes since start of the Karachi operation.

