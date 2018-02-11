14 suspects arrested with arms, ammunition in Capital

Islamabad Police and Pakistan Rangers conducted joint search operation in different areas of the federal capital on Saturday and arrested 14 sus-pects with arms and ammunition here on Saturday.

According to details, Islamabad Police and Pakistan Rangers conducted search operations in various areas of Shahzad Town and Shalimar police stations under supervision of SP (Ru-ral) and SP (Saddar), SHOs Shahzad Town and Shalimar. Police commandos, lady com-mandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) also participated in the operation.

The LEAs screened 370 houses and checked more than 279 persons, interrogated them and arrested 14 suspects and recovered arm ammunition from their possession.—INP

