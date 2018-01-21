14 positive influenza patients admitted in hospitals in three weeks

Rawalpindi

Fourteen positive Influenza A H1N1, known as seasonal flu patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and POF Hospital during the last three weeks.

Talking to APP here on, District Health Officer (DHO), Prevention Dr. Abdul Jabbar said 39 suspected patients of seasonal flu were brought to different hospitals of the city whose blood samples were sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for confirmation.

According to the reports, he said, there were fourteen positive patients and fourteen negative while report of eleven blood samples were being awaited.

To a question, he said five patients were admitted at HFH and four at POF Hospital Wah Cantt. He told that nine out of fourteen were Influenza A H1N1 positive while five were A H3 which was a common flu and not dangerous.

The provincial government and district health authority were monitoring the situation and the hospitals had been directed to make all arrangements to provide best possible treatment facilities to the patients.—APP