14-point ‘Afghanistan Peace Declaration’ issued

A 14-point “Afghanistan Peace Declaration” was issued after a successful conclusion of Pakistan, Afghan and Saudi ulema conference for peace in Afghanistan held in Makkah under the auspices of the Islamic world.

A delegation headed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and comprised Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology, Bilal Akbar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh attended the conference.

Several scholars from Islamabad and Kabul also participated via video link. According to details, the purpose of the conference was to support peace and stability efforts in Afghanistan.

Apart from the special address of Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Ambassador of Pakistan Lt General (Retd) Bilal Akbar, Permanent Representative of OIC to Pakistan Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Secretary General Rabita Alam-e-Islami Muhammad bin Abul Karim Issa addressed the conference.—INP