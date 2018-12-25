14 PCMA’s members ink ICCA

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A sum of 14 large member- companies of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has signed the Responsible Care Declaration of International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA). It was disclosed by Mr. Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General and Chief Operating Officer of PCMA in a press statement issued here today.

Kidwai informed that PCMA had developed the responsible care program in collaboration with ICCA to ensure safe production and distribution of chemical and petrochemical products in the country. The implementation of the program is a pre-requisite for having membership of the ICCA and the PCMA since its inception has taken a lead into the requirement, he said and observed the augmenting accidents occurring in the country due to mishandling and misuse of the sensitive chemical materials had called for the emergent implementation of global responsible care procedures.

Therefore, PCMA has held a series of training workshops for Chemical Manufacturers to improve supply chain and disbursement process of the chemical products. Secretary General PCMA told that the ICCA had expressed deep satisfaction over efforts of PCMA for introducing the safety measures in Pakistan in line with ICCA’s Charter.

He said that PCMA, as a true representative of the petrochemical and chemical industry. We have not only build a responsible care program in coordination with ICCA, but has also implemented in letter and spirit as per the global mechanism of security and protection for safety of the people of Pakistan, he said.

Kidwai said that PCMA was striving hard to help country’s chemical producers achieve the goal defined by the UN’s Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management (SAICM), which is meant to ensure that by the year 2020, the Chemicals are used and produced by minimizing the significant adverse effect on human health and environment.

