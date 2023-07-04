ISLAMABAD – More than a dozen Pakistani universities earned places in the recently released 2024 QS World University rankings – a famous higher education rating agency.
In the recent rankings of the world’s top varsities, 14 universities from Pakistan secured their place.
Capital-based Public research university, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) again earned the top place in Pakistani educational institutions. The university has been ranked 315th while the other two spots were taken by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). NUST is placed at 367th while LUMS makes it to the 540th spot.
QS World University Rankings classifies varsities based on various factors like academic reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, employer reputation, international diversity, and research output.
Complete list of Pakistani Universities in QS World University Rankings 2024
|University
|Rank
|Quaid-i-Azam University QAU
|315
|National University of Sciences & Technology NUST
|367
|Lahore University of Management Sciences LUMS
|540
|Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS)
|641-650
|COMSATS University
|651-660
|Agriculture University Faisalabad
|741-750
|Punjab University
|741-750
|UET Lahore
|791-800
|Peshawar University
|951-1000
|University of Lahore
|1001-1200
|Karachi University
|1001-1200
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|1201-1400
|International Islamic University Islamabad
|1201-1400
|NUML
|1201-1400
In ranking the top 1,500 institutions, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top spot for 12th time, Cambridge remained runner up, Oxford got third spot, while Harvard and Stanford secure 4th and 5th spot.
Top 10 Universities in the world
|University
|Rank
|MIT
|1
|Cambridge University
|2
|Oxford University
|3
|Harvard University
|4
|Stanford University
|5
|Imperial College London
|6
|ETH Zurich
|7
|National University of Singapore
|8
|UCL
|9
|University of California, Berkeley
|10
Pakistani Universities rankings in top 100 THE Asia University Rankings 2023