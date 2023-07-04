ISLAMABAD – More than a dozen Pakistani universities earned places in the recently released 2024 QS World University rankings – a famous higher education rating agency.

In the recent rankings of the world’s top varsities, 14 universities from Pakistan secured their place.

Capital-based Public research university, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) again earned the top place in Pakistani educational institutions. The university has been ranked 315th while the other two spots were taken by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). NUST is placed at 367th while LUMS makes it to the 540th spot.

QS World University Rankings classifies varsities based on various factors like academic reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, employer reputation, international diversity, and research output.

Complete list of Pakistani Universities in QS World University Rankings 2024

University Rank Quaid-i-Azam University QAU 315 National University of Sciences & Technology NUST 367 Lahore University of Management Sciences LUMS 540 Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS) 641-650 COMSATS University 651-660 Agriculture University Faisalabad 741-750 Punjab University 741-750 UET Lahore 791-800 Peshawar University 951-1000 University of Lahore 1001-1200 Karachi University 1001-1200 Bahauddin Zakariya University 1201-1400 International Islamic University Islamabad 1201-1400 NUML 1201-1400

In ranking the top 1,500 institutions, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top spot for 12th time, Cambridge remained runner up, Oxford got third spot, while Harvard and Stanford secure 4th and 5th spot.

Top 10 Universities in the world