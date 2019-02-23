14 outlaws held

Islamabad police have arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered snatched bike, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to police spokesman, Islamabad police have launched special crackdown against criminals and drug pushers following directions from DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. Owing these efforts, Sabzi Mandi police nabbed Muhammad Zada and recovered a snatched motorbike from him while two other accused Ghulam Sakhi and Asamt were held for having one 30 bore pistol each and ammunition as well. Homicide unit of Islamabad police recovered a 30 bore pistol from an accused Sabahat while Koral police recovered 1150 gram hashish from an accused Johar and 30 liter liquor from Arslan Masih.

Nilore police nabbed Nazim for having 270 gram hashish while Karachi Company police arrested Mumraiz besides recovery of seven wine bottles from him.

Kohsar police recovered stolen items from an accused Ali Raza while Noon police nabbed Pervez Khan for having 30 bore pistol.—INP

