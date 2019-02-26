14 new day care centers applications finalised

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Women Development Department (WDD), Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said that the daycare centers will provide relief to the working parents who are unable to stay with their children. Since long there was a need for such basic facilities and now PTI government is destined to make it a reality for working mothers so that they can go to work without worrying about their children.

Provincial Minister chaired the meeting of Board of Governors of Punjab Daycare Center Fund Society at Women Development Department on Monday. She further stated that the provision of daycare facility is mandatory for the empowerment of working women.

Secretary for Women Development Department, Irum Bukhari, Additional Sectary Afzal Wariach, Director General Women Development, Arshad Baig, who is also the Secretary of Punjab Day Care Fund Society, along with representatives from Finance department, School Education Department and Special health department attended the meeting and Shaheryar Mehdi attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Provincial Minister for Women Development Department, said that all necessary steps would be taken to speed up the process for the establishment of DCC throughout Punjab considering the rapid growth in the demand.

Provincial Secretary for Women development Department, Irum Bukhari, said that further said that the department has changed the application process to make it easy and short. The lengthy documentation procedure has also been cut down to ensure fast processing.

