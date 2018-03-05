14 MQM lawmakers ‘bought’ in Senate polls: Kamal

Special Correspondent

Lawmakers belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had been ‘bought’ in the Senate elections.

This was alleged by the Chief of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal here on Sunday while addressing a news conference. He termed MQM ‘a tumour’ which could not be treated until completely removed.

He also reminded kingpins of the MQM’s splinter factions, Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, of his offer to join the PSP.

“I am ready to welcome them with open arms,” he offered, adding that the city would, once again, witness bloodshed if the factions of MQM fail to unite.

He had also taken the opportunity to reiterate his invitation to members of MQM-P’s disagreeing groups to come into PSP’s fold. However, the PSP chief added said that he does not want to take benefit from the current infighting in the MQM-P.

Elaborating further, the PSP chief had said he had not taken a stance on the current political scenario in the metropolis as he did not want people to assume that he was trying to benefit from MQM-P’s current predicament.

Kamal had added that he had left high party ranks behind to talk about the rights of people and further stated that he had always worked for the rights of Mohajirs.

Mustafa said that I appreciate Dr Farooq Sattar for his wise decision of breaking ties with the PSP, otherwise he (Sattar) would have stood nowhere and would not have been able to face his followers in such circumstances.

PSP is the only platform for Muhajirs through which they will serve Pakistan like their ancestors did, he added.

He opposed the immoral demarcation of layouts of electoral seats in Sindh, as these types of decisions are causing unbearable losses to our unity, economy and the country, he added.