14 MPs submit no-confidence motion against Sanaullah Zehri

Sarfraz decides to resign, Dhomki quits

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti has decided to tender his resignation from his post of home minister Balochistan and will forward his resignation to Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

Although Bugti has not revealed the reasons behind the resignation as of yet, it seems that he took the decision due to certain inevitable issues, said sources close to the minister.

Shortly afterwards, Balochistan Minister of Fisheries Mir Chakar Dhomki resigned and sent his resignation to Zehri citing interference in hid department by the chief minister.

The decision came after a no-confidence motion was moved against Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri. The rift has widened within the Balochistan coalition government as fourteen law makers Tuesday submitted a No-Confidence Motion against Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

As a sign of deepening political crisis, the motion, which was submitted by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza, was signed by 14 parliamentarians.

In the motion, the provincial lawmakers mentioned that the resolution is being moved as per “Article 136 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for a vote of no confidence against the Chief Minister, Government of Balochistan.”

The Article 136 (1) of the Constitution reads: “A resolution for a vote of no-confidence moved by not less than twenty per cent of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly may be passed against the Chief Minister by the Provincial Assembly.

Under the constitution, a no-confidence motion is to be tabled in the house within seven days.

Political observers in the provincial capital have been speaking of differences in the provincial government for quite some time as several provincial lawmakers are not happy with the way of working of Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

It was told that the blockage of funds and pending decision on the deputy speaker added fuel to the fire. The opposition parties have also given green signal to support the rebel group within the government.

Former Deputy Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo claimed that they have the support of simple majority in the 65 member provincial assembly. Fifty-three of the 65 lawmakers in Balochistan Assembly are part of the government. Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party, PML-Q, JUI-F and MWM are the coalition partners of the government.

The coalition government in Balochistan has three parties, i.e. the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and National Party. The JUI-F holds eight seats. BNP-M, ANP and BNP-A are part of the opposition. A total of only twelve members are part of the opposition.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti has decided to tender his resignation from his post of home minister Balochistan.

According to sources, the provincial home minister will forward his resignation to Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri.

Although Bugti has not revealed the reasons behind the resignation as of yet, it seems that he took the decision due to certain inevitable issues, said sources close to the provincial home minister. Shortly afterwards, Balochistan Minister of Fisheries Mir Chakar Dhomki resigned and sent his resignation to Zehri.

The development in the political landscape came after 14 provincial lawmakers decided to take measure against Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.