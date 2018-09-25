14 lawbreakers netted

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 14 lawbreakers including four proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering 355 grams charras, 50 liters liquor, two pistols 30 bore with eight rounds, 410 kites and six kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Siraj for having 355 grams charras. Mandra police netted Azhar with 10 liters liquor. Jatli police also recovered 10 liters liquor from Adeel and 10 liters liquor from the possession of Pervaiz. Saddar Baroni police apprehended Aftab for carrying 10 liters liquor and Abdul Hameed with 10 liters liquor.

Civil Line police nabbed Shah Zaib for having 10 kites and two string rolls. Pirwadhai police also recovered 400 kites and four string rolls from Ghulam Hussain, a kite seller. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Civil Line and Taxila police on the directive of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan conducted raids and rounded up Ghulam Hussain, Nazim, Mahboob and Faraz Zaman, four POs wanted in different cases.—APP

