14 lawbreakers including five POs, a CA netted

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 14 lawbreakers including five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and a Court Absconder (CA) besides recovering 6250 grams charras, 150 grams heroin, 10 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police conducted raids and held Sajid for having 1500 grams charras, Imran with 1650 grams charras and Yasir with 1600 grams charras and 150 grams heroin. Mandra police recovered 1500 grams charras from the possession of Imran.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for possessing fireworks items and running illegal LPG and petrol agencies.Meanwhile, Saddar Baroni, Murree, Kahura and Civil Line police on the directive of City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan raided in different areas.—APP

