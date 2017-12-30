14 killed in Mumbai mills fire

News Desk

New Delhi

At least 14 people were died and several others were injured as a massive fire broke out on the top floor of a building at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai, according to Indian media.

The compound, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotel,the offices of the Times media group, which were also affected due to the fire. According to Indian media Breach Candy Hospital said around 10 to 15 persons were brought in for treatment from the fire site. Some of them have superficial injuries, while some are complaining of breathlessness.

Fire brigade using its special ladder to reach the upper floor of the building for rescue operation during their efforts to douse the fire after which cooling operation would be started at Kamala Mills.

According to reports, the fire has been doused completely, cooling operation is going on at Kamala Mills.