The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Wednesday that 14 Houthi military vehicles had been destroyed in strikes on Hajjah. The coalition said that 28 strikes had been carried out during the last 24 hours and a number of Houthi fighters had been killed.

On Monday, 16 civilians were injured after a Houthi drone targeting King Abdullah airport in Jazan was destroyed, reports Arab News. The coalition launched a large-scale military operation in Yemen in response to the attacks.