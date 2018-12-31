14 hospitals to provide free health facilities to martyred families

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

A memorandum of understanding was signed between District Police Hafizabad and owners of 14 standard private hospitals of Hafizabad for providing free of cost medical facilities to families of police martyrs and provision of treatment fasciitis on fifty percent special discount to in-service police personals and their families.

The DPO Sajid Kayani has said on the occasion that no stone would unturned for welfare of police force including provision of free of cost education and health facilities to family members of police martyrs as well as provision of education and medical facilities to families of in-service police personals on special discount.

He said that provision of educational, health and other facilities to police personals and their families would improve performance of police force.

He said that passion of doctor’s community for welfare of the police force was laudable and other segments of society should also be cooperate with the police force for providing different facilities to improve police performance and bridging gap between police and society for making dream of save society true.

