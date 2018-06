Kabul

A suicide attack in restive eastern Afghanistan on Sunday killed at least 14 people and wounded many others, officials said, in the second attack in as many days.

The explosion happened outside the Nangarhar provincial governor’s office in the capital Jalalabad, his spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

Khogyani said 14 people had been killed and 45 wounded. An Afghan security source confirmed the suicide attack but gave a lower death toll of at least 10.—AFP