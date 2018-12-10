14 dead bodies removed from graves

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Fourteen dead bodies were removed from a historical graveyard after excavating the graves by some unknown elements. The incident occurred at the historical graveyard of village Nathoo Keerio some 25 kilometers from here.

The mystery surfaced when one Abdul Rasheed brought a dead body for burial at the graveyard and witnessed fourteen graves excavated and dead bodies missing. He reported the incident to Sakrand Police who rushed to graveyard with contingent. Police official visiting the site suspected that the incident looks old by six months bur assured that the culprits would be taken to task.

Village residents said that there was no grave digger in the graveyard and villagers do it on self help basis. Villagers demanded serious action and arrest of the culprits as the panic has spread in the entire area.

