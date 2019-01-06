14 children injured as school van catches fire

Staff Reporter

In a tragic incident of school van caught fire, around 14 children suffered burn wounds in Orangi Town on Saturday. Details gathered from rescue officials, some of the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment whereas those with severe burns were moved to the Civil Hospital’s burns ward. Police officials told that a short circuit caused the fire but the compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder installed in the vehicle remained safe.

Fire fighters reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Earlier in metropolis, a massive fire erupted at a timber warehouse in the wee hours of Saturday. According to the rescue officials, a blaze engulfed the entire building, destroying roof and walls of the warehouse.

Material worth millions of rupees was reportedly destroyed in the fire. Six fire extinguishers including fire brigade vans of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board took part in the fire-dousing operation. It took over three hours to extinguish the fire out. Fire fighters relayed that several shops were also affected in the blaze.

