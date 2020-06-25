1,376 Covid-19 patients recovered

A statement on the coronavirus situation said on Wednesday that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 72,656 as the province conducted a total of 3,95,287 tests and 7400 in past 24 hours. 37 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 1,161. 1,376 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery, taking the tally of recoveries to 39,473. 32,772 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 31,184 quarantined at homes, 81 at isolation centres and 1,457 at hospitals. 733 of the patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 136 of them are on ventilators. Out of total 1,414 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours, 644 were reported in Karachi. In District East of Karachi 185 cases were reported, 184 in District South, 68 cases in District Central, 97 in Korangi district, 70 in Malir and 40 cases reported in District West of the city. In other parts of Sindh, 27 cases were reported in Ghotki, 74 cases in Hyderabad district, 30 in Sukkur, 18 in Larkana, 8 in Sanghar, 7 in Khairpur, 33 in Mirpurkhas, 8 each in Dadu, NausheroFeroze and Jamshoro, shah said.