The condition of the sewerage system is very offensive in Hyderabad where the sewerage system has totally collapsed to the great detriment of the people of Hyderabad who are facing the menace of choking sewerage lines and overflowing gutters, mostly streets, main roads and main-holes have sunk in the sewage water.

When overflowing, stinking water enters homes and the stink of it is unbearable for the residents. Because of faulty and leaking sewerage system, the people are constrained to drink contaminated water which is hazardous to human health and causing lots of fatal diseases, even some sewage pumping stations have shown the presence of the viruses, but the government officials seeing the whole drama with closed eyes.

IQRA SHEIKH

Hyderabad

Related