135 Traffic Assistants being recruited: CTO

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid has said that the scrutiny process to recruit 135 male and female Traffic Assistants has been completed.

Talking to APP he informed that out of 636 applications, 494 who were short listed would appear in further tests including physical and NTS.

He informed that the recruitment process would be completed transparently in one month period under the supervision of a Board formed in this regard. The newly recruited personnel would be deployed on city roads to ease increasing traffic load on city roads.

He said, the applicants were required to have at least Higher Secondary certificate along with required physical requirements including Chest (For Male only), Height, Running and age limit. Short listed candidates were called for test interview, he added.

The CTO said, 1320 personnel including 96 Senior Traffic Officers were recruited in 2006 for CTP Rawalpindi but, 27 traffic assistants had resigned and several were dismissed on various charges.

To a question he informed that Traffic Wardens were also deployed on special duties and the department faces shortage of staff.

According to CTP sources, currently 450 seats are vacant in CTP Rawalpindi including five DSPs, 100 Inspectors, 40 Head Constables and 33 Constables.—APP