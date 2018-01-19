134 influenza patients confirmed in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health chaired the technical committee constituted by the Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on H1N1 Seasonal Influenza at the Committee Room of Primary & Secondary Health Department, here today.

The committee reviewed the latest situation of seasonal influenza especially in Multan and discussed the steps taken for the control of the disease and the treatment of the patients in public sector hospitals.

Besides Secretary P&S Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chohan, DG Health Dr. Akhtar Rasheed Malik, Member Health Planning & Development, Additional Secretary Technical Asim Altaf, Health Specialist Dr. Naeem-ud-Mian and the representative of WHO Dr. Jamshed Ahmad and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

He informed that case response has been carried out to the all patients. He further informed that vaccination of doctors, nurses, deputed for the treatment of influenza patients have also been completed.

Representative of Who Dr. Jamshed was of the view that the real need is to create maximum awareness among the people regarding the disease so that people should adopt preventive measures and use handkerchief or tissue paper while coughing and sneezing to prevent others from the virus.