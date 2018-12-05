134 ASIs promoted to SI in Sindh police

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The departmental committee of Sindh police after monitoring the track records of 134 Assistant Sub Inspectors have confirmed their promotions to the rank of Sub Inspector with immediate effect.

Assistant Sub Inspectors on List ‘E’ upto April 2010 of Karachi range being cleared in all aspects were promoted to the ranks of Sub Inspectors in Basic pay scale 14.

At present the promoted Sis deputed in various departments in Karachi range including, CTD, court, west zone, PHQ, ACLC, City traffic, PTC shahdadpur, central district, Security 1, Inv ii, SRP, Crime branch, South, Central and East zones.

Promoted Sub Inspectors will work in the same departments until further orders.

The notification of 134 promotions released and sent to the concerned departments of Sindh police.

Share on: WhatsApp