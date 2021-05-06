133 sites selected for PM’s affordable housing project

Buzdar gives away grant-in-aid cheques to various districts/tehsils bar associations

The prime minister’s commitment of five million houses was being materialized speedily as the first phase of construction of 35,000 apartments in Lahore has been started and the foundation stone of the LDA City Housing project has been laid to construct four thousand apartments.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the prime minister’s affordable housing project at Raiwind on Thursday.

While giving details, the CM said 133 locations have been identified for the prime minister’s affordable housing project in different districts.

As many as, 10,120 houses will be built in the first phase at 32 localities in 26 tehsils of the province, he added.

The project has been started at 10 different locations including Raiwind, Chunian, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Chiniot, Khanewal, Multan and DG Khan, the CM informed.

He announced expanding the scope of the project to more tehsils while the house area has been increased from three marlas to 3.5 marlas to benefit the inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the total support price of the costly land is fixed at 30 thousand to 35 thousand per marla, he further said.

The total cost of the house is around Rs1.4 million while the applicant will deposit Rs143,000 and around Rs1 million will be provided by the Punjab Bank, he explained.

The applicant will deposit around ten thousand monthly instalments and the Pakistan government/NAPHDA will provide Rs300,000 subsidy for each house.

This way, the CM said a house having worth Rs1.4 million will be provided at Rs1.1 million in addition to the subsidy for the piece of land.

The construction work is given to FWO to ensure transparency and construction quality, the CM said.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar handed over grant-in-aid cheques valuing Rs32 million to different bar associations at a ceremony held at his office. Law Minister Raja Basharat, law secretary and AG Punjab were also present.

He gave a grant-in-aid cheque of Rs 5 million to vice president Lahore High Court Bar Association Rana Mudassir Maghiana, a cheque worth Rs4 million to president Lahore District Bar Association Malik Sarood Ahmed and a cheque valuing Rs3 million to president District Bar Association Sialkot Khalid Hussain Qureshi.

The CM also handed over Rs1 million cheques each to president Tehsil Bar Association Daska Shahzad Sadiq Cheema, president TBA Pasroor Rana Irfan Ali and president TBA Sambrial Muhammad Imran Cheema.

Similarly, a Rs3 million cheque was given to the president DBA TT Singh Haji Akhtar Rasool.

He gave away Rs1 million cheques each to president TBA Gojra Ijaz Ahmed, president TBA Kamalia Rai Adil Kamran and president TBA Pir Mahal Jamil Ahmed Vance.