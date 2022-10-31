132 dead in bridge collapse in India

More than 130 people died in Gujarat, India when, a footbridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi, packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities, collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the river below.

“The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations are continuing,” a local government official said.

Armed forces personnel, along with national disaster management and emergency teams from nearby districts, were deployed to trace missing people and help with rescue operations.

Authorities said that more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse. The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays.

A five-member team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster.

The 230-meter bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public recently. — Agencies