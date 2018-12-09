130 Hindu yatrees arrive

Staff Reporter

A group of 130 Hindu yatrees arrived here at Wagah border crossing on Sunday to participate in Shivratri festival at the Katas Raj temples.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas, PRO Amir Hussain Hashmi and others received them at the Wagah crossing.

Talking to the media persons at Wagah border, group leader Shiv Partab Bajaj thanked the Pakistan government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for the development works carried out at Katas Raj temples, where millions of rupees were being spent for restoration and renovation of the temples.

He said that Pakistan is a lovely neighbouring country and people of Pakistan and India respected each other, adding that all issues between both the nations should be resolved through dialogue.

The delegation leader said, ‘Our worship places are safe in Pakistan and we enjoy religious freedom in the country.’

Speaking on the occasion, ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir said that the board was providing all possible facilities including foolproof security, accommodation, medical, journey and others to the pilgrims.

The pilgrims would visit Katas Raj temples in Chakwal on December 10, to attend the ceremony.

