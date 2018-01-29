13-year girl raped, killed

Staff Reporter

Quetta

In the aftermath of eight-year-old Zainab’s brutal rape and murder in Kasur, another case of a similar nature has surfaced in the country after an initial medical examination report confirmed on Sunday that a 13-year- old girl was raped before being strangled to death in Quetta.

The grade-6 student, T* was found unconscious in Killi Ismail area of the Balochistan capital earlier Friday. Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Quetta, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Victim’s brother Kamran said that he had left home for 30 minutes and found his sister unconscious when he returned.

“Indications of early report suggests that the girl (age 12 or 13) was raped before being strangled,” police surgeon Dr Noor Baloch told reporters.

A detailed report will be issued after the post-mortem, he added.