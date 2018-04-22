13 winners awarded with prizes under Home Remittance Promotion Scheme

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Some 13 lucky winners, Saturday, received their prizes at a prize distribution ceremony held here under Home Remittance Promotion Scheme. Grand prizes include Bahria Town Karachi Plot, Car, Superpower Motorbikes Umrah tickets International and domestic air tickets for multiplying remittance by five times.

The winners had been selected through a Grand Lucky Draw be held on April 6 this year

The event was organized by H&H Exchange Co (Pvt.) Ltd in collaboration with other partners and sponsors including the Western Union. Chairman H n H Exchange Haji Haroon was the chief guest while Chairman MCOM Sohail Kisat was the guest of honour at the event.

H&H Exchange Co (Pvt.) Ltd is a very first Exchange Company in Pakistan, by virtue of first Commercial License No 01, dated November 25, 2002, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Haroon said that HnH Exchange had proposed the State Bank of Pakistan to announce awards and incentives for overseas Pakistanis to encourage them to send more and more remittances to the homeland to meet the foreign exchange reserves needs of the nation.

“To meet this objective, HnH Exchange launched the Home Remittance Promotion Scheme in collaboration with partners and then selected the winners through lucky draw” he said adding that company would continue with this practice to further spirit up the overseas Pakistanis to send more remittances to Pakistan.