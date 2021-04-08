13 sentenced to death in Indonesia

Indonesia has handed death sentences to a gang of more than a dozen drug traffickers, including an Iranian couple and a Pakistani man, the prosecutor’s office said.

A total of 13 suspects — three Iranians, a Pakistani and nine Indonesians — were ordered to be executed by firing squad for the gang’s role in smuggling about 400 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

The ruling was delivered by video link late on Tuesday in West Java’s Sukabumi city, where members of the ring were caught last June, due to Covid-19 restrictions.—AFP