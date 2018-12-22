13 Punjab districts council chairmen join PTI

Staff Reporter

Lahore

As many as 13 districts’ council chairmen announced to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf here on Saturday. They met Prime Minister Imran Khan, led by Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan who had already met them in his political office on Saturday and exchanged views with the minister.

These Chairmen include Pir Ghulam Mohi Uddin Chishti from Vehari, Syed Qalandar Hasnain Shah from Bahawalnagar, Engr. Raza Sargana from Khanewal, Umer Khan Gopang from Muzaffargarh, Malik Ali Qadir from Okara, Mian Aslam Sukhera from Pakpattan, Ameer Haider Khan Sangha from Khushab and Emaan Tahir from Attock.

In the meeting they expressed their views about the new local body system in Punjab and agreed upon unconditionally joining hands with Tehrik-e-Insaaf in Punjab for their next political fate. Most of these Chairmen belong to Nawaz League and it would be indeed a big setback for the party that 13 districts’ councils’ chairmen would be in the pocket of Tehrik-e-Insaaf. Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that a concrete and effective local bodies system is the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and work is already in final process in this regard.

