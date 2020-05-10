13 outlaws held, cash and mobile phones recovered

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad Police arrested 13 outlaws including five gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, cash, mobile phones, gambling tools and stolen valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (City) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of ASP Rana Hussain Tahir including SHO Bani Gala Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran, ASI Muhammad Rizwan along with others to raid at a gambling den. This team raided there and nabbed five gamblers red handed identified as Wajhat Ali, Waseem Sajjad, Zeshan Shokat, Umer Safdar and Wajid Hussain. Police team recovered stake money, and gambling tools from their possession.

Meanwhile, Golra police arrested Habib-Ullah and recovered 360 gram hashish from him.

Shalimar police arrested two accused Altaf and Tanveer and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Noon police arrested two afghan National namely Imran and Ustari Gul living illegally.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Adeel Hussain and recovered stolen valuables from him. Lohibher police arrested accused Shabbir and recovered stolen mobile phones from him.

Karachi Company police arrested Muhammad Furqan and recovered 15 liters alcohol from him.

Nilore police arrested accused Israr selling diesel and petrol illegally. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further Investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

He said that Performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis. The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.