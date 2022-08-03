13 more die in rain-related incidents in Balochistan

PM renews commitment to resettle flood affectees

Thirteen more people were killed in rain-related incidents in Baluchistan in last 24 hours, soaring losses of life in the province to 149.

Torrential rains and flash floods continued to wreak havoc in different parts of the province, pushing up the death toll to 149, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to a report issued by the PDMA, at least 149 people – including 63 women, 61 men and 52 children – were killed in torrential rains and flash floods across Balochistan. Most rain-related deaths reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dukki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi. At least 74 people were injured in accidents during rainfall.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated a strong commitment for the resettlement of the flood-affected people. Taking to Twitter, PM Shebaz Sharif noted that the devastation caused by continuous rains and floods in Baluchistan is ineffable. “All the government institutions have stepped up rescue and relief work keeping in view the situation,” he wrote. The Prime Minister further said that the government was working on several fronts to deal with the difficult situation created by the floods.