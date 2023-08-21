At least 13 labourers were killed and two sustained injuries in a late night explosion in the Shawal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, a police official said on Sunday.

North Waziristan District Police Officer Naik Muhammad confirmed the death toll to and said the incident took place in Shawal, near the Pak-Afghan border. The van in which the labourers were travelling was completely destroyed by the blast, he added.

The incident took place on Saturday night when over a dozen labourers were heading to South Waziristan from the Shawal area of North Waz­ir­istan in a vehicle, Inspector Abrar said.

Police officials had said the private vehicle carrying the labourers hit a landmine in the Gull Meer Kor areas. Soon after the incident, sources had said, the injured, as well as the bodies of the deceased, were shifted to the hospital.

According to source, terrorists had planted a bomb along the roadside to target a convoy of security forces. Elders of the area said the bomb exploded as soon as the security forces convoy had passed by.

Among the labourers, 11 labourers hailing from the Mehsud tribe belong to the Spin Kamar area of the district while the other two belong to South Waziristan’s Lower Ahmedzai Wazir area.

In view of security concerns, all mobile services have been suspended in the area.