Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The police have arrested 13 persons for kite flying from the different localities of the city. According to details, the Kotwali police arrested Abdul Rasheed and Ali Bashir, the Naikapura police arrested Usama and Waqar, the Hajipura police arrested Ishtiaq, Gulman, Nauman, Javed and Basharat, the Rangpura police arrested Fawad and Usman anf the Civil Lines police arrested Umair Masih and Qasim. Cases have been registered against the accused.