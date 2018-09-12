13 killed in various incidents

Musakhel

At least four people including women died and several others injured when a tractor trolley fell into gorge here on Tuesday, police said.

An overloaded tractor trolley got out of control due to over speeding and it plunged into a deep ravine in Darah Tangi Sir, district Mushakhel of Balochistan.

Four people including three women died on the spot in the accident while several others were injured.

The police and dwellers of the area through joint efforts pulled up the bodies and injured from gorge and shifted them to hospital where condition of some other wounded people was also stated to be serious.

Meanwhile in Mardan, four persons were killed and three injured in various incidents of roof collapse in the district here on Tuesday. According to Rescue sources, a woman and her two children were killed when a roof collapsed in Mardan. Their dead bodies were recovered from the rubble by the rescue workers and locals.

Second incident happened in Mirwais Dheri where a two-year-old child lost his life when a roof of a house caved in.

Meanwhile, a woman and two children were also injured in same type of incident in environs of the district.

While, in Kasur, at least five labourers died while 10 others were injured when a truck over turned here on Tuesday. Rescue sources that a truck carrying labourers to construction site turned turtle near Tara Garh area in Kasur.

Five labourers died on the spot in the accident while 10 others were injured. The rescue personnel rushed the scene of the accident, shifted the bodies and injured labourer to hospital for medico-legal formalities.—INP