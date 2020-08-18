13 killed in road accidents

Our Correspondents

Buner/Nowshera

At least eight people were killed when a van carrying passengers including women and children plunged into a ditch in Chalandri Buner district on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue sources, a van carrying the wedding party was overturned and plunged into ditch which claimed eight lives including two women and two child on the spot while other twelve passengers got serious injuries, a private news channel reported.

Local residents and rescue teams recovered bodies and injured from the debris. Officials of the district administration and rescue workers took the bodies and the injured to the D.H.Q hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

At least five persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine near Akbarpura village of Nowshera district here on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, the bus was on way from Lahore to Peshawar when it skidded off the road near Akbarpura, and fell into a ravine. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

Rescue 1122 and local people reached the spot to retrieve the victims from the gorge. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital by rescue officials for medical aid. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and launched investigations into the accident.