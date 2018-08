Srinagar

Thirteen people were killed and a five-year-old was injured when a vehicle carrying them plunged into the Chenab River in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, police said, adding to the growing number of fatalities in the country.

A local police officer said the vehicle was on its way to Kishtwar from Gulabgarh and the majority of the passengers were pilgrims returning from Machail Mata Yatra in Padder area.

